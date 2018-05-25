Skegness man charged with drugs offences

A Skegness man will appear in court next month after being charged with two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs, and the possession of a Class B drug.

Damian Silcott, 32, of Grosvenor Road, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on June 25.

Two other men from the West Midlands area have also been charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs - one count for cocaine, and the other for heroin.

They have been granted conditional bail, and will also appear at Lincoln Crown Court on June 25.

On Tuesday (May 22) a misuse of drugs warrant was executed at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness.

A significant quantity of drugs and cash were seized.

Detective Inspector John Webster said: “This sends out a clear message to those who feel they can come to Skegness to sell drugs that it will not be tolerated.

“This warrant was made possible following information from the public who said that they don’t want Skegness to be the ‘go to place’ for drug dealers.

“I appeal to Skegness residents and people who live in the surrounding areas, to report any information regarding drug supply as it allows us to take action against those whose only interest is to profit from the sale of drugs.

“We want to make this town a safer place for all residents and visitors.”

• To report information relating to drugs, call 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report anonymously.