A 21-year-old man from Skegness has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and remanded to court today, Wednesday March 6.

Joshua Cox, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, possession of a controlled drug of class B, driving whilst disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police news

The charges relate to an incident on 04 March in Skegness where we received a report of a stolen vehicle outside a hotel on North Parade, Skegness.