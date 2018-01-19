Skegness man appears in court charged with murder of Ingoldmells dad of three

A 39 year old man this afternoon (Friday) denied a charge of murder when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Steven Feeley, of Eudo Road, Skegness pleaded not guilty to the murder of Gareth Bailey, 29, of Chapman Court, Ingoldmells on December 6.

Mr Bailey was found with serious injuries after police were called to a property in Chapman Court and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the hearing for a trial due to begin on May 21 and Feeley was remanded in custody.

In a statement released last month, Mr Bailey's family said: "Gareth was a wonderful, go happy man.

“His heart was always in the right place, he was loved by everyone who knew him and lived every day to its fullest.

“He lived for his three children, cherished his brother James, his beautiful sister Rachael, and did anything for his mum and dad.

“We are going to miss you and love you very dearly. Rest in peace son, forever in our hearts.”