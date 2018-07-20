Shocking home CCTV footage of suspected arson near Skegness

Frightening CCTV footage has emerged of the moment the garden fence of a family home goes up in flames in a suspected arson attack.

Josh Fearn was alerted to the blaze at his Burgh le Marsh home on Saturday night when someone knocked on his door to tell him about it.

The burnt fence of a family property in Burgh le Marsh near Skegness

CCTV footage from a neighbour seems to show someone walking by the garden fence before it bursts spectacularly into flame, and then walking away afterwards.

Mr Fearn tackled the 11pm blaze at his The Causeway house himself and was able to extinguish it quickly before too much damage was caused.

But he says the incident could have been much worse if it wasn't for the passer-by who alerted him, adding that his five-year-old child was at home at the time.

He is appealing for anyone who saw anything or has any information to contact the police.