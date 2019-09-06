Sex offender from Skegness failed to comply with conditions

A 49-year-old Skegness man has been sent for sentence at the crown court after he admitted failing to comply with the conditions of his registration under the Sexual Offenders Act.

Ismet Kekec of Cottesmore Close, admitted three offences when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said he had failed to undertake his periodic notification between December 2017 and December 2018; had failed to notify his residence and his stay with a person under the age of 18 between January and April this year and also failed to notify his change of bank account between October last year and April this year.

It was said he was also in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed at the crown court.

Kekec appeared in court in 2017 following allegations he had sexually assaulted an 11 year old girl when he delivered a takeaway meal to her home in Skegness.