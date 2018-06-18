Seven arrested as drug warrants executed at numerous Skegness properties

Every day last week local teams in Skegness executed drug warrants at a number of addresses in the town.

Beginning on Monday, local officers made daily visits to addresses that were suspected to have links to drug dealing. Seven addresses were searched, six in Skegness and one in Wainfleet.

This resulted in seven arrests. In addition, around £3,500-worth of Class A drugs and more than £2,000 in cash were recovered.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs (crack cocaine and heroin). They have been released on conditional bail.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs. Ethan Eldred, 22, of Drummond Road, Skegness, was charged with possession of a Class B drug. Another person was released under investigation.

The enforcement work came about as a result of intelligence and information submitted from the local community.

Inspector Matt Bennison said: “The effects of drug dealing and drug taking have far-reaching effects in communities and we will do everything we can to disrupt and deter people from taking part in criminality of this kind.

“We are at the very beginning of the legal road in relation to proceedings involving the individuals who were detained as a result of these warrants, but we hope that the action we have taken shows how seriously we take information we receive from our communities.

“As long as you keep talking to us we will keep listening to you and take action to try and make the areas in which you live and work a safe and enjoyable place to live.”

In addition to these warrants, a male from out of the county was stop-searched on June 15 and found to be in possession of Class A drugs, suspected to be crack cocaine and heroin, and a considerable amount of cash.

He was arrested on possession with intent to supply and has been released on conditional bail.