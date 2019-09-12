Second violent attack overnight in Skegness

A second violent attack has been reported to have taken place overnight in Skegness

The Standard has been informed the incident happened an hour before it was reported a man in his 50s was violently robbed by two men who took his money..

In the first incident, which took place near McDonald's on North Parade, a 19-year-old man "was given a good kicking and left unconscious" but nothing was stolen.

The teenager was taken to Skegness Hospital but transferred to Pilgrim Hospital.

This morning, following the second attack, an area of Skegness beach was cordoned off and a scene guard in place at the bus shelter on North Parade.

East Midlands Ambulance Service alerted police to the second incident at around 2.30am.

The victim has also been taken to hospital for treatment on his head injury .

Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of North Parade in the early hours who might have witnessed the incident, or anyone who has any information that could assist enquiries. Please call 101, quoting incident 22 of September 12.