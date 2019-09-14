Report on Police and Crime Plan to be given in East Lindsey

A report on the Police and Crime Plan will be delivered at a meeting in East Lindsey next week.

Residents are invited to attend the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel on Friday (September 20)

At the meeting the Panel will receive a report from the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner regarding delivery of his Police and Crime Plan.

The Panel will also review the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire’s role and relationship with Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service.

The meeting will take place at East Lindsey District Council’s Manby Headquarters at 11am.

Meeting papers and further information regarding the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel is available at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/lpcp. The meeting is open to the public or residents can listen to the meeting via the Council’s website (www.e-lindsey.gov.uk).