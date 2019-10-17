Police seek help with investigation into assault in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police believe a woman could have vital information about an assault in Skegness.

They are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred on October 10 at around 8.20 pm on Lyndhurst Avenue, close to the junction with Lancaster Avenue.

The suspect and victim both got out their cars before the assault took place. The victim was injured but not seriously.

Police said in a statement: "We understand that a woman stopped at the scene and we would very much like to speak to her as she may have information that could help our investigation."

A 59-year-old Skegness man was arrested on suspicion of assault and drink driving. He has been released under investigation.

If you can help with the investigation, call police on 101, quoting the reference 410 of 10 October;

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.