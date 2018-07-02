Police react to spate of vandalism in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses after a spate of vandalism in Skegness.

Officers are appealing for information following incidents of vehicle damage overnight between 23 and 24 June at various locations in Skegness.

These offences occurred on locations including Alexandra Road, South Parade, Drummond Road, Roman Bank and Grosvenor Road.

Officers are appealing for any information that will help them with this incident.

To get in touch, please email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference (18000 294 259) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101 quoting number 18000 294 259.