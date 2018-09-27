Police probe after boy, 16, shot with air gun pellet in Tower Gardens, Skegness

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was hit with an air gun pellet in Skegness.

The 16-year-old was hit by a pellet from a BB gun while he was in Tower Gardens in the town.

The incident happened at around 8pm on September 18, although Lincolnshire Police have only just issued an appeal.

Police are particularly keen to talk to a group of youths seen hanging around nearby at about the time of the attack.

The statement from police says "officers received a report that a boy had suffered minor injuries following being hit by a BB gun pellet. This took place on Tower Gardens, Skegness.

"If anyone was in the area and saw anything, please contact officers on the details below.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a group of youths who were reportedly near the scene at that time."

Police say that anyone who does have any information should contact officers by calling 101 quoting the reference 437 of 18 September.

They can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk usinge reference 437 of 18 September as the subject, or contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.