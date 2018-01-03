Police praise efforts to reduce impact of hare coursing in Lincolnshire

Police chiefs are praising efforts made by the county’s officers to reduce the impact of hare coursing in Lincolnshire

The force announced this morning that it had seen a decrease in the number of incidents, with 324 taking place in December 2017, compared to 413 December 2016.

In the four weeks up to and including the week commencing December 17, 2017, the force dealt with:

l 74 incidents in Holbeach and The Suttons

l 38 incidents in Boston Rural, West

l 18 Incidents in Sleaford Rural, North

l 17 incidents in Spalding Rural, South.

Between September to December there were a total of 1,014 incidents, compared to 1,216 in the same period of 2016.

The force said that communities reported ‘nearly 2,000’ incidents of hare coursing dueing the last season, however, it acknowledged that hare coursing was ‘significantly under-reported’ and said many callers were ‘repeat victims’.

Lincolnshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor said: “This is positive progress. We will continue to work with our partners including the Crown Prosecution Service and RSPCA to ensure that we explore all opportunities for enforcement. We work with the NFU and CLA to seek feedback on our activity and develop our tactics.

“We can only succeed with the continued help and information from our rural communities.”

Operation Galileo is part of Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Strategy, which aims to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and make people feel safer in rural communities.

The operation looks to the impact of hare coursing, including threats, intimidation, damage and road safety.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley said: ‘I believe that our policy of seizing dogs is the most effective deterrent for hare coursers. So far this season we have seized 49 dogs.

“We have heard from other forces that hare coursers they encounter tell them they will not visit Lincolnshire because we seize dogs.

This policy will continue.”

Seized dogs are cared for in approved kennels and we apply to the court for forfeiture on conviction.

Anyone with information on hare coursing, should report it to 101 or through the online reporting service in non-urgent situations and through 999 when hare coursing is in progress.