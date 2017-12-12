Police investigating Boston death name victim as Skegness man

Police investigating the death of a man in Boston have named him as Lee Rawle, from Skegness.

Mr Rawle, 45, was found with serious injuries outside the Church Hall in Fishtoft Road, at the junction with Kingsway, in the early hours of Sunday December 3.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died on Friday, December 8.

Police say they are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to try and find out what happened to the man.

Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski said: “Those include causes ranging from a medical event to an assault, and until we get the results of a post mortem examination which can help us to establish the medical cause of his death I would ask people not to speculate as to what happened to him.

“This is a tragic event for his family and friends that will likely be made worse if rumours are being circulated.

“We are trying to build up a picture of Mr Rawle’s movements that night and I am keen to hear from any witnesses who saw him during the evening of Saturday, December 2, into the early hours of Sunday.

“Also, anyone who may have been in the area of Spilsby Road, along Windsor Bank, and Fishtoft Road (known locally as Skirbeck Road) between the hours of 11.30pm and 1.15am please get in touch – you may have information that could help the investigation. We believe a number of people in the area may have seen or spoken to Mr Rawle and we’d like to make contact with them.

“Finally, we are interested in two cars that we believe were in the area that were seen to stop for a short time in Skirbeck Road and the people inside possibly spoke to Mr Rawle.

“The first car is possibly a small silver or light coloured hatchback and travelled from Kingsway onto Skirbeck Road, heading in the direction of South End.

“The second car is possibly a small blue hatchback car and travelled from the South End direction along Skirbeck Road and turned into Kingsway.”

Information to Lincolnshire Police on non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 35 of December 3, 2017.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.