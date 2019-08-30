Police in 80mph car chase to catch Wainfleet drink driver

A court has been told that police had to drive at speeds of up to 80mph to stop a driver who was arrested for drink driving.

Paul Brown, 58, of Mill Close, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard that he was stopped by police at around 4am on July 21 after driving his Volvo V50 at speeds up to 80mph in a 50mph limited stretch of road on the A52 Croft Bank.

After a positive breath test he was arrested providing a sample of 40 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

In mitigation, Terry Boston said Brown thought he was being careful and had only had two drinks.

Brown was banned from driving for a year but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by three months.

He was also fined £750 and ordered to pay £160 in costs and charges.