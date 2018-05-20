Police identify woman found dead in Skegness flat

Police have now identified the woman who was found dead in a flat in Dorothy Avenue, Skegness at lunchtime on Thursday May 17.

She is 54 year old Julie Byrne. The post mortem examination on Friday proved inconclusive so the death remains unexplained and the cause subject to toxicology tests which will take some weeks.

In the meantime police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Julie in the last week – since the 10th of May - in and around Skegness.

Anyone with any information is asked to call in confidence to 101 quoting incident 192 of the 17th of May.