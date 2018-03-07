Police give thanks after heavy snow in county

Lincolnshire Police would like to say a very big thank you to our farmers and local businesses that came to our call for help in dealing with the snow last week.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Without your help motorists who took the chance to travel, and found themselves trapped, would have spent many hours in their vehicles waiting for assistance.

Roads were cleared and made passable through the equipment that you could access, key workers were able to support their clients, and patients were able to get home safely.

Our officers were able to reach locations and call on assistance to deal with the worst of the conditions.

“Thank you again.”