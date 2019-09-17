Police Dog Boris catches suspect in field near Partney

A police dog called Boris sealed the deal after the suspected driver of a stolen vehicle went on the run .

Drone operators using a thermal imaging camera had located the suspect in a field on the A158 between Partney and Scremby, close the where he had abandoned the vehicle.

Lincolnshire Police say officers had been called to track down the vehicle which was stolen from the Baythorpe Caravan site in Burgh Road, Skegness, on Saturday night.

The Ford Eco-Sport was stolen at around 11pm and was found at the Crown Hotel in Drummond Road but rammed a police car and headed towards Gunby.

A statement reads that, using the heat signature, “a dog handler and PD Boris were able to track the suspect down, who still refused to give up the chase.

“Having issued several warnings, the handler released PD Boris, who successfully detained the suspect.”

A21-year-old man was taken into custody for burglary and failing to provide for a breathalyser and drug swipe.

Joshua Cox, 21 and of Millfields Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, was charged with various offences including burglary, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, having no insurance, breaching a criminal behaviour order, possession of a class B drug, aggravated vehicle taking and damage of £5,000 or over.

He is appearing before Lincoln Magistrates today.