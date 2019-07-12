Police confirm lorry fire in Ingoldmells was arson

Police are appealing for help with their investigation into an arson attack in Ingoldmells.

It is believed a lorry was set alight in the car park opposite the Cherry Tree in Skegness Road, Ingoldmells at around 1.45am yesterday (Thursday) .

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at this time, or anyone that might have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident 14 of 11/07/2019 in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting the incident number, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.