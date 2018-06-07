Police appeal for information over 'sentimental' family ornament

Police are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a garden ornament of sentimental value taken from a family's front garden in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident happened at a property on Queens Road, Skegness sometime between Easter and June 3.

This ornament (pictured) had sentimental value to the family and they have also been unable to find a replacement.

They are asking if anyone knows where they might be sold, to get in touch with PCSO Jones, who can let the family know.

Anyone with information about this incident, about the location of this ornament, or if who can help the family find a replacement, email Claire.Scott@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 512 of June 3, for the attention of PCSO Claire Jones.