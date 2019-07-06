Police appeal after serious injury crash near Spilsby

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries following a single vehicle collision near Spilsby this morning (Saturday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a single vehicle collision on Main Road, Keal Cotes, Spilsby, at around 4am on Sunday, July 6.

“A man in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone who was driving along this stretch of road prior to this collision to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 106 of July 6.”