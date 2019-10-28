Over limit driver caught driving into car park

A man found in a car parked on a pub car park while over the alcohol limit was seen on cctv to have driven there from the road, a court has heard.

Mark Nicholls, 39, of Kingsthorpe Crescent, Skegness, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

It was said he was found parked in his Ford Focus in the car park of the Premier Inn, Grand Parade at 9.30pm on May 20 and provided a positive breath test of 53 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

District Judge Peter Veits told him he had made a 'poor decision' to drive that night and banned him from driving for 16 months but offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 16 weeks.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.