Off-road bikes stolen from Chapel St Leonards.

Three off-road bikes have been stolen from a garage in Chapel St Leonards.

A black and orange KTM65 with the number 23 on it, another bike similar to the KTM65 and a 90CC pit bike were taken from a property in Chapel St Leonards after a break-in. T

his is believed to have happened between 9pm on September 4 and 8am the following morning.

If you have seen these bikes or have any information that can assist with the investigation, call police on 101 quoting the reference 19000475167; or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference n the subject box;

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.