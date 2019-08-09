New Coast Watch scheme to protect coast

A new scheme calling on the public to share intelligence regarding incidents along the Lincolnshire coast has been launched.

The Lincs Alert platform will now include Coast Watch, as a result of Lincolnshire Police recognising that the county’s coastline is potentially vulnerable to those persons who might wish to exploit its sheer vastness for criminal purposes.

Prior to the launch of this scheme, officers from Border Force, EMSOU Special Branch (LINCS), Foreign National Offending Team (FNOT), Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authorities (IFCA) worked in partnership to patrol areas of our coast and conduct enforcement activity. As a result of the positive results obtained by way of the said operation it is proposed to repeat this activity on a more regular basis moving forward.

The Lincolnshire Coast Watch scheme is primarily aimed at those persons who reside on the coast, are employed on the coast or alternatively frequent the coast on a regular basis.

It is anticipated that moving forward Lincolnshire Police will be more engaged with both partner agencies and the wider public as a consequence of this initiative.

A spokesman said: "The purpose of this platform will be to appeal for information concerning specific incidents and / or appeal for intelligence on unusual activity that may be occurring on our coastline.

"It is hoped that the Lincolnshire Coast Watch scheme will allow the police to be more engaged with the section of our community who reside / work / frequent our coastline in order to disrupt and deter criminality and safeguard potential persons at risk."

*As to avoid any confusion it should be noted that the Lincs Alert platform for the Lincolnshire COAST WATCH scheme is independent of and different to the National Coast Watch Institution (www.nci.org.uk) who are a charitable organisation and work with HM Coastguard, the RNLI and other emergency services helping to save lives at sea and around the coast.