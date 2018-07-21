Murder investigation launched after woman dies following fight outside Ingoldmells bar

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a woman in Ingoldmells yesterday.

Police were called at 11.25pm last night (Friday July 20) to an altercation outside Buzz Bar, Sea Lane, where a woman was reported to have been injured.

A 52-year-old woman from Nottinghamshire received first aid treatment at the scene and was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are not yet in a position to be able to release the victim’s name but will do so when possible.

DCI Hayley Williams, from EMSOU Major Crime, said: “We’re carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this lady’s death and I’d really like to hear from anyone who was in the bar around 11.30pm and may have seen a fight take place either inside or outside of Buzz Bar last night.

"We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses and even if you didn’t directly see anything you may have some information that could help us.

“I’m also keen to track down any dashcam footage that motorists might have that was captured in the area. If you have any please contact us as soon as possible.”

A scene guard is in place in the area as enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on email at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 610 of 20/07/2018 in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101 quoting reference number 610 of 20/07/2018 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.