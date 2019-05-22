Missing boy Declan Cameron, 15, has been found

Update: Lincolnshire Police have confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that missing 15-year-old boy Declan Cameron has now been found.

Original story: Wednesday

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Declan Cameron was last seen in Horncastle on Monday (May 20) - but he may also be in the Skegness area.

He is believed to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper with black sleeves, a black baseball cap, and black trainers with red and white laces.

If you have seen Declan, call 101.