Masked men invade Skegness home and threaten occupants before stealing keys and car

Two masked men have forced their way into a Skegness flat and stole the keys to two cars.

Police are appealing for information after the burglary in Drummond Road, Skegness. The incident occurred at 7.10pm yesterday, Thursday November 30.

Two masked men are reported to have forced their way into a first floor flat where they threatened the occupants before stealing the keys to a BMW 325i SE, Gun Metal Grey, with the registration GH51KOP

VW Golf keys were also stolen but the car was not taken.

Any sightings of the stolen BMW, or information in relation to this incident, should be reported via 101 with reference number 358 of 30 November for the attention of DC 295 Mathews. Always call 999 if it's an emergency.