Man was almost three times over drink drive limit

A Skegness man seen driving his BMW car and swerving all over the road, was found to be almost three times over the alcohol limit, a court has heard.

Robert Vasilev, 29, of Clifton Grove, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Old Roman Bank on May 26, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The court heard that a reading showed 100 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Michelle Elvin, mitigating, said he had gone for a drink after losing his job.

Vasilev was banned from driving for two years but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, take part in 10 days of rehabilitation and pay costs and charges totalling £170.