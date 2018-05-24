Man tells court he ‘never intended to carry out threats to neighbour’

A 24-year-old man charged with threatening to smash a neighbour’s car windows, has told magistrates that he never intended to actually do it.

David Thomas Wiliam Haines, of Moss Drive, Skegness, admitted threatening to smash the window of a car belonging to Constance Fullarton when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that at 7.20am on May 4, Ms Fullarton went to her refuse bin and found it contained dog excretia and dirty nappies which were not hers.

She said Ms Fullarton believed they had been put there by Haines, with whom she had been involved in a long running dispute.

She said there was a verbal altercation between them and Haines shouted something like ‘I’ll put your windows in’ which she understood to mean her car windows.

When he was seen by police, Haines said that Ms Fullarton had woken him and his brother’s baby up at 7.30am by banging on the window and admitted making the threat but had no intention of carrying it out, which he repeated to the magistrates in court.

Haines was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.