Man suffers serious neck injuries after assault in Ingoldmells bar

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident at the Castaways bar on Spa Lane, Ingoldmells, which resulted in a man being hit by a pint glass.

The man received serious neck injuries as a result.

This occurred on Saturday April 28 at approximately 8:20pm, and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who knows the woman in the picture as we believe she may be able to help with inquiries.

If you are able to help, please email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 378 of 28 April in the subject box or call 101, quoting incident 378 of 28 April.