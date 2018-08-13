Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after a serious assault outside a bar in Ingoldmells.

The incident happened early on Sunday morning outside the Castaways Bar on Sea Lane.

A man in his 30’s remains in hospital with serious head injuries after the 2am incident, say police.

A 35 year old man from Nottingham was arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to call 101 with incident reference number 44 of 12 August or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk including the incident reference number.