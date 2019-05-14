Man stole four bottles of wine from Spa in Skegness

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Skegness.

On Wednesday, April 17, a man entered the Spar shop in Burgh Road, selected four bottles of wine and left without paying,

This happened at around 3.10pm.

The man has short brown hair and was wearing a grey and black jacket, dark jeans and black trainers.

If you recognise this man or can assist with our enquiries, call police on 101, quoting incident 273 of April 17th.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number in the subject line.

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.