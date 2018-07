Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back at a Chapel St Leonards Caravan Park.

The incident happened at the Golden Palm resort park, on South Road, at around 1am on on Sunday.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "A 25-year-old man received a stab wound to his back following a disturbance at a caravan park, South Road, Chapel St Leonards.

"A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of causing GBH and has subsequently released on police bail."