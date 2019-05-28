Man smashed up neighbour’s flat in Burgh le Marsh

A man wrecked his neighbour’s flat after breaking in and smashing up the premises, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Ian Scott entered the property in Dobson Court, Burgh le Marsh, and slashed furniture with a knife.

He also smashed a television and a mirror and dumped clothing in the bathroom.

Eunice Opare-Addo, prosecuting, said that police went to the flat after receiving reports of an incident and arrived to find a large pile of items on the ground outside.

“There was a microwave, a toaster, other electrical items and clothing. There was also broken glass on the floor at the entrance to the flat. The defendant resides in the same building and was arrested in his flat.”

Miss Opare-Addo said that Scott confessed to officers saying “It was me that trashed his flat. I dumped everything that he owns in the street.”

The prosecutor added; “In interview the defendant said he had been drinking and taking prescription medication and went into a manic rage. He said he went to the flat with a Stanley knife and had the intention to cut up the complainant’s clothing.”

Scott, 56, formerly of Dobson Court, Burgh le Marsh but now living in Montague Street, Cleethorpes, admitted a charge of burglary with intent to cause criminal damage as a result of the incident on 22 April this year.

He was given an 18 month jail sentence suspended for two years with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. He was also given a four month night-time curfew.

Recorder Jacob Hallam QC said he was able to suspend the sentence because Scott spent some time in custody on remand and then moved out of the area after being bailed.

Mark Watson, in mitigation, said that Scott regarded the victim as a problem neighbour.

“There had been a long build up of frustration.

“The combination of prescription drugs he was on and alcohol led to this impulsive behavioUr.

“It is not something that is in keeping with his character and he recognises he went well beyond the bounds of decent behaviour.”