Man seen running from car did not have driving licence

News from the courts

Leon Horner, 27, of Drummond Road in Skegness, who admitted driving the Citroen car without insurance or a full driving licence, as well as driving with excess alcohol, was seen at 2.20am in Laythorpe Avenue on October 20, Marie Stace, prosecuting, told the court.

She said a check revealed he only had a provisional driving licence and no insurance and when he was breathalysed, he gave a reading of 66 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit being 35.

In mitigation, Anita Toal said Horner had only bought the car two weeks before with the intention of learning to drive and had not got round to insuring the vehicle.

She said he had been drinking all day and had had an argument with his partner and foolishly decided to drive.

Horner was banned from driving for 18 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 18 weeks.