Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Skegness.

Officers were called to a property on Lancaster Avenue at 2.23pm on Friday (September 28).

Police news

A man suffered a stab wound to his left hand, a broken right arm and cuts and bruises to his face and body. He was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The attack is thought have taken place around 10pm on Thursday evening.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at around 10pm on Thursday evening to contact officers on 101, quoting Incident number 251 of 28 September.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk including the reference Incident 251 of 28 September in the subject line.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.