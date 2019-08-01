Man on mobility scooter with handgun is arrested in Skegness

Armed police descended on a street in Skegness after reports of a man in his sixties on a mobility scooter holding a handgun.

Residents on Clarke Way were advised to stay indoors as the drama unfolded at about 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Witnesses reported the Fire Station in Churchill Avenue crawling with police before moving on to Clarke Way.

A statement was issued by Lincolnshire Police at 9.54pm last night. It reads: "Following a call from a member of the public about 4.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday 31st July) saying that a man had been seen with a firearm, armed officers went to Clarke Way, Skegness and, following enquiries, arrested a man in his sixties for an offence under the Firearms Act and assault.

"He was taken to Skegness police station for questioning. We thank people in the area for their understanding whilst we carried out our operation to arrest the man."

off in two directions to cut off Clarke Way.”