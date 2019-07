Cleveland Police are trying to track down a man linked to a burglary and assault who may have fled to the Lincolnshire area.

Officers want to trace 22-year-old Jack Andrew Paul Geldart in connection with offences including burglary and assault.

He is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers say he may have travelled to the Lincolnshire or Nottinghamshire areas.

Call 101 with any information on this.