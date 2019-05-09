Man from Skegness jailed for assault on partner

A man from Skegness who attacked his partner during an argument over their finances has been jailed for 16 months at Lincoln Crown Court.

Craig Whittle blocked his partner Natalie Read from leave their dining room and then punched her in the chest when she attempted to push him out of the way.

Helen Marley, prosecuting, told the court “He then held her down on the sofa and grabbed a small saw from his tool bag. He swung it towards her face threatening to cut her nose off. She raised her hand to protect herself and received a cut to her little finger.”

Ms Read managed to get him off her and dialled 999 but was too frightened to speak, said Miss Marley.

The court was told that at the time of the incident at their home in Skegness Whittle was the subject of a restraining order not to contact his partner but they had agreed to a reconciliation and were living together at the time.

Miss Marley said “This was an incident at their home address. They had been arguing throughout the day. It began over their financial situation. Eventually it became physical.”

Craig Whittle, 33, of Lumley Road, admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breach of a restraining order as a result of the incident in April this year.

Tony Stanford, in mitigation, said the couple had a toxic relationship for a number of years but since the incident Ms Read has moved away from the Skegness area.

“Mr Whittle acknowledges that what he did was wrong, “ said Mr Stanford.

He said that Whittle has been working and hoped to be able to resume his job when he is released.