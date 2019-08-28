Man from Burgh-le-Marsh punched hole in parents' caravan

A Burgh le Marsh man who punched a hole in the door of his parent's caravan was ordered to pay them £80 compensation.

Nyle Miller, 23, pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage to the caravan and an outside tap when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said both incidents occured on July 24 when Miller became involved in an argument with his parents over a tax rebate.

At the time Miller, of no fixed address, was living in the caravan which was located in the front garden of his parent's home in Burgh le Marsh, the court heard.

Miss Stace said: "The relationship between Mr Miller and his parents appeared to be a bit strained.

"Mr Miller punched a hole in the door of the caravan.

"He was also seen near the tap which was later found to be ripped from the wall."

David Eager, mitigating, told the court it was "a terribly sad case."

Mr Eager said: "He had been living in his car but then found himself living in his parent's caravan.

"He can not explain why this happened other than he became angry.

"He has however had a recent interview for a job at Butlins which appears to have been successful.

"If he gets that job he will be able to pay his parents back in the form of compensation."