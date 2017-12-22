Man faces ‘significant sentence’ after pub stabbing

A man who admitted a pub stabbing was today (Friday) warned he faces a ‘significant sentence’.

Fredrick Ward, 39, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, pleaded guilty to wounding Mark Price with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

The charge follows an incident The Victoria pub in Wainfleet Road, Skegness, on the evening of November 26 this year.

Ward, who appeared in court via video link, was remanded into custody and sentence was adjourned to January 26 for the preparation of a probation report.

Recorder Gareth Evans QC told Ward “It is a significant sentence.

“I have requested a pre-sentence report on you so that the court has the full details on you before it passes sentence.”