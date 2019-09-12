Man arrested in connection with incident of violence in Skegness

A man has been arrested in connection one of two incidents of violence overnight in Skegness.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 20s had been assaulted in Grande Parade in Skegness at 1.31am yesterday.

A second violent attack has been reported in Skegness.

A statement reads; "The victim received a non-serious injury after he was hit in the face. He attended hospital to be assessed.

"A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of ABH and has been released under investigation."

The Standard was contacted by a relative of the injured man who said he "was given a good kicking and left unconscious" but nothing was stolen.

The teenager was taken to Skegness Hospital and then transferred to Pilgrim Hospital.

In a second incident an hour later, a man in his 50s was violently robbed by two men who took his money..

An area of Skegness beach was cordoned off and a scene guard in place at the bus shelter on North Parade.

East Midlands Ambulance Service alerted police to the second incident at around 2.30am.

The victim was also been taken to hospital for treatment on his head injury .

Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of North Parade in the early hours who might have witnessed the incident, or anyone who has any information that could assist enquiries. Please call 101, quoting incident 22 of September 12.