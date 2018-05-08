Man appears in court charged with murdering Ingoldmells father-of-three

The trial of a man accused of murdering a father-of-three in Ingoldmells will be held later this month.

Steven Feeley, 40, denies the murder of 29-year-old Gareth Bailey on 6 December last year.

Feeley, of Eudo Road, Skegness, today (Tuesday May 8) spoke only to confirm his name during a pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Mr Bailey was found with serious injuries after police were called to a property in Chapman Court, Ingoldmells. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a trial due to begin at Lincoln Crown Court on 21 May. It is expected to last up to five days.

Feeley was remanded back in to custody.

In a tribute released after his death Mr Bailey's family said: "Gareth was a wonderful, go happy man. His heart was always in the right place, he was loved by everyone who knew him and lived everyday too its fullest.

"He lived for his three children, cherished his brother James, his beautiful sister Rachael and did anything for his mum and dad.

"We are going to miss you and love you very dearly, rest in peace son forever in our hearts."