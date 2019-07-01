Man accused of Ingoldmells murder faces trial

A man accused of the murder of his partner at a Lincolnshire caravan park appeared before Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday.

Andrew Philip Highton, 50, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, is accused of murdering Linda .Treeby ,64, also from Nottingham, following an incident at Ingoldmells on May 29.

Ms Treeby was found with serious injuries after emergency services were called to the Summerlands Caravan Park at Ingoldmells, and she died shortly afterwards.

Highton, who appeared by video link, did not enter a plea at today's hearing. He was remanded in custody to appear again at the Crown Court for a case management hearing on 11 November.

Judge John Pini QC set a trial date of November 18.