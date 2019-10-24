Man, 61, told first conviction for assault at his age was 'sad'

A 61-year-old man appearing in court for the first time for assaulting his partner, was told it was 'sad when someone your age suddenly gets a criminal conviction'.

Paul Davis of Lady Lane, Wainfleet admitted assaulting Anne Eton by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The court heard the two were also partners in an animal boarding business but that their relationship had been deteriorating for some time.

It was said Ms Eton wanted to get some clothes from the bedroom after Davis had gone to bed and put a chair against the door following an argument.

It was said he put his hand on her neck and knelt over her with her face down into the bed, before throwing her out of the bedroom and threatening to throw her downstairs.

The court heard he had admitted pushing her to get her out of the room but 'without malice' and denied kneeling on her or threatening to throw her downstairs.

Beris Brickles, in mitigation, said Davis had gone to bed after a sleepless night but Ms Eton had gone to ask him for help with the animals.

He said he was now living with friends but that Ms Eton wanted him to return to the property.

District Judge Peter Veits said it was 'sad when someone gets to your age and suddenly gets a criminal conviction for assault', imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £106 in costs and charges.