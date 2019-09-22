Lorry driver banned for drink-driving plans to return to his native Lithuania for duration of ban before returning to UK

A BOSTON lorry driver, who will lose his job following his driving ban for drink driving, plans to return to his native Lithuania for the duration of the ban and return to the UK when he can drive again, a court has heard,

Rolandas Kazys, 52, of Red Lion Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in the town.

The court heard that in the early hours of August 16, Kazys was stopped in his Ford Fiesta by police in Brothertoft Road because he had a defective light on the car, and he gave a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

Tony Davies, mitigating, said Kazys was normally picked up by another driver at 6am but unfortunately he came at 2am after he had drunk two or three pints the night before.

He said Kazys would lose his job because of the mandatory driving ban and would be going back to Lithuania for the length of his disqualification.

The magistrates banned him for 14 months but he declined the drink drivers' rehabilitation course.

Kazys was fined £500 and ordered to pay £135 in costs and charges.