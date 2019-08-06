Little Steeping man ordered to pay £5,550 after unlawfully felling protected tree

Magistrates have ordered a Little Steeping man to pay £5,550 after he removed a Beech tree that was protected by a Tree Preservation Order.

Norman Geldard felled the tree without consent from the District Council. The tree was protected by a Tree Preservation Order recognising its importance to the area.

Appearing before Boston Magistrates Court, Geldard was fined £500 and a further £5,050 in costs.

Carrying out any unauthorised works to protected trees is an offence.

Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Coun Sandra Harrison said: “The District Council is pleased with the outcome of this prosecution. The Council will take action against anyone who ignores these Preservation Orders. The Orders are put in place to protect trees and consent is required before any work is undertaken.

It sends out a clear message to people that they should consult the District Council before going ahead with works to protected trees.”