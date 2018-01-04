Lincolnshire Police warning over hare coursing competition dubbed 'Fir Cup' taking place this week

Police have received information about a possible hare coursing competition taking place this Friday, January 5, in Lincolnshire, dubbed the ‘Fir Cup’.

The ‘Fir Cup’ is potentially worth tens of thousands of pounds to the winner in breeding rights – as it is likely other hare coursers would want to breed from the winning dog.

At this time it is not clear if this is to take place in Lincolnshire but Lincolnshire Police say it is well prepared should hare coursers choose the county as their venue.

The force has officers on standby to operate the police drone, quadbikes and Ford Kuga off-road vehicles as well as support from neighbouring forces.

Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 151 of 3rd January.

In addition, officers have issued a warning to anyone considering visiting Lincolnshire for this competition.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley said: “You are not welcome in Lincolnshire.

"We will work with our communities, stakeholders and partners to make Lincolnshire a hostile environment for you. Hare coursing is a cruel sport committed by people with little respect for the animals you hunt, the dogs you use and the people you abuse and threaten.

"Our policy of seizing your dogs is an effective deterrent and will continue. We will also seize your vehicles, phones, money and additionally we will use any legislation we can, whether it be criminal or civil, to prosecute you if you are suspected of hare coursing.”