Lincolnshire Adidas, Nike, Hugo Boss counterfeiters sentenced after Ingoldmells market sting

More than 6,000 items of counterfeit clothing have been seized after a successful Trading Standards sting at Glen Park Market in Ingoldmells.

'Operation Sunflower' resulted in prosecution for stall holders John Sharma Lal and Ved Parkash following the raid in August last year.

Sharma Lal was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to selling counterfeit clothing, including Adidas, Hugo Boss and Nike clothing.

As well as a community order and unpaid work, Sharma Lal was also ordered to pay a contribution of £200 costs and a victim surcharge of £85, which will be paid at £10 per fortnight.

Ved Parkash was handed a stand-alone electronically monitored curfew for three months (19.00 to 07.00 daily after pleading guilty to selling counterfeit clothing at the same location.

The case concerned the discovery by Lincolnshire Trading Standards officers of 3,854 items of clothing.

In both cases witness statements were provided by a range of Trademark holders that the goods seized were indeed counterfeit.

Parkash was also ordered to pay a contribution of £200 costs and victim surcharges of £85 which will be paid at £10 per fortnight.