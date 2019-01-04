Jealousy led Boston man to attack his wife after work Christmas party

A BOSTON man was motivated by jealousy when he assaulted his wife on the way home from her works’ Christmas party, because she wanted to stay, a court has heard.

Mariusz Huzar, 35, of Forest Dale, admitted assaulting Agnieszka Huzar by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said that Huzar and his wife had been to her works party on December 7, but on the way home she wanted to go back to the party.

Mr Todd said Huzar was jealous because she had been dancing with male work colleagues and when they got to John Adams Way he pulled her hair and pulled at her clothing, which had been witnessed by passers-by, one of whom said she had fallen to the ground.

In mitigation, Philippa Chatterton said the couple had been in an 18 year relationship and she had come to court with him to support him.

“There has never been any previous violence and they continue to reside happily together,” she said.

Ms Chatterton said Mrs Huzar was under the influence of alcohol and she had sat down on a wall as she wanted to return to the party.

She said that Huzar felt he could not just leave her there but he accepted he was wrong to pull at her hair and clothing, adding that he was ‘very upset’ at his behaviour.

Huzar was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.