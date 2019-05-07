Investigation continues after robbery at Tesco in Ingoldmells

Investigations are continuing after a shop assistant was grabbed from behind and threatened with a knife in a robbery at Tesco in Sea lane, ingoldmells.

Two men then stole cash from the tills and made off in what is believed to have been a silver Peugeot car.

The two assistants in the store were very shocked but not physically injured.

Both men were wearing masks. One was about 6ft tall and the other was shorter and stocky. Anyone in the area between 4.45am and 5.15am on Monday morning is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 71 of May 6.